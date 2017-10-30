Kevin Spacey Blasted by Billy Eichner for the Way He Came Out

Kevin Spacey picked the worst time and way possible to come out as gay ... according to Billy Eichner, who calls the actor's statement "disgusting."
Spacey said he is now choosing "to live as a gay man" ... in an apology to actor Anthony Rapp, who claims when he was 14, Spacey tried to molest him. Shortly after that, Eichner -- who's openly gay -- said, "That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope."
The "Billy on the Street" host went on to blast Spacey in a Twitter rant that included him saying Spacey "invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out."
His beef is clearly with Spacey connecting his alleged molesting of a teenager to his being gay. Billy, and many others, say Spacey's doing serious damage to the LGBT community ... and they're letting him know it.
But honestly I hesitate to make jokes because the Spacey statement is truly disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous. Ok goodnight!— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017