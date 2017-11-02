Alberto Del Rio I'm Done with WWE ... But Paige Could Return in 'Days'

Alberto Del Rio ﻿says he's got zero interest in a WWE comeback ... but tells TMZ Sports his fiancee, Paige﻿, could be "days away" from stepping back inside the ring!!

"It’s gonna happen pretty soon," Del Rio said. "Probably days away from going back to WWE."

Alberto tells us Paige has been at WWE's Orlando Performance Center for weeks -- hittin' the mats to prep for her return after a serious neck injury sidelined her last summer.

As for his own career -- ADR's back doin' work for MMA organization Combate Americas ... and says he might even be down to fight for them! (Fun fact: Del Rio fought 14 TIMES back in the day)

Speaking of Combate ... they just inked rising star Erik "Goyito" Perez to a deal,﻿ and have a badass 8-man tourney on tap that CEO Campbell McLaren broke down for us.