Jimmy Fallon's Mother Dies in NYC Hospital

Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, died Saturday at a hospital in NYC ... according to a family spokesperson.

"The Tonight Show" host's mom reportedly died at NYU Langone Medical Center with Jimmy and other family members by her side. The news of her death comes just one day after Friday's taping of Fallon's show was canceled for a family emergency.

Several reports said his mother was very ill.

As we reported ... Questlove expressed sympathy for Jimmy's loss when we got him out earlier Saturday in L.A.

RIP