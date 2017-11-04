Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Wed in Italy Evviva Gli Sposi!!!

Kate Upton Marries MLB Star Justin Verlander in Italian Wedding

Breaking News

It's been an incredible week for Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander -- first he wins a World Series ring with the Houston Astros ... then they both get rings at their amazing Italian wedding.

The famous supermodel and pitcher were both beaming after saying their "I dos" Saturday at an old church at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Italy. The wedding party looked pretty small -- close friends and family.

Verlander missed Houston's championship parade Friday to head with Upton to Italy right after their Game 7 win over the Dodgers ... well, after a victory dog walk.

And we gotta say ... looks like it was worth it.