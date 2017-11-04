Kim and Kanye Hit Up Sushi Restaurant But He Brings His Own Food

What do you do if you want to go out for dinner with your girl but can't agree on what to eat? If you're Kanye West, you bring your own food to a place she likes ... like a boss.
Kanye met up with Kim Kardashian at Nobu in Malibu Friday night for sushi, but the thing is -- Ye must not have been feeling raw fish. We got him out earlier at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica picking up some Italian takeout.
Kanye brought his grub with him to Nobu so the 2 could both dine on what they wanted.
Best of both worlds ... but not everyone could get away with it.