Iggy Azalea Performs at Launch Party for Ember Mugs, Which Keep Your Drink at Perfect Temperature

Iggy Azalea Heats Up Launch Party For Perfect-Temp Mugs

Iggy Azalea may have worn a tank top about raising hell, but the occasion was to celebrate a new era of drinks that are never too hot or cold ... but just right.

The pop star performed at the Hollywood launch event Wednesday night for Ember, a new line of temperature controlled mugs that keep your drink at the perfect temperature for hours.

After posing for a pic with Ember CEO Clay Alexander ... Iggy made a wardrobe change and put on a tasteful show for her fellow mug enthusiasts.

Ember's a celebrity-backed product that began as a crowdfunded campaign last year, and can now be bought online or in your neighborhood Starbucks.