'Black Power' Olympian John Carlos Meets Colin Kaepernick, Calls Him 'This Generation's Ali'

Muhammad Ali. Jackie Robinson. Colin Kaepernick.

These names belong together in the history books -- so says Olympic legend John Carlos -- one of the two Americans behind the iconic "Black Power" salute at the '68 Games.

Carlos -- who raved about Kaepernick to TMZ Sports last month -- finally had the chance to meet the QB in person ... and shared a powerful message about Colin afterwards.

"Mr. Kaepernick, who needs no introduction, is this generation's iconic civil rights leader," Carlos said.

"Through his commitment and sacrifice to speak about the awareness of police brutality against blacks in America, Kaepernick has cemented his status in my books as one of many great individuals whose name will be spoken alongside the likes of Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson, Dr. Tommie Smith, Peter Norman, and myself."

Carlos also hinted he would be supporting Kaep's movement going forward, saying -- "We have a lot of more work to do. Stay tuned."