Cops Called to French Montana's House for Girl Fight

French Montana Bday Party Gets Real Wild ... Cops Called for Chick Fight

French Montana's birthday celebration was interrupted by 2 women going off on each other, which prompted a visit from cops ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the rapper took the party -- which started in Bev Hills Thursday night -- back to his Calabasas crib early Friday morning, and that's where the fight went down. We're told around 7 AM the women got into a fight ... one of them got booted, and then decided to call the po-po.

Cops and paramedics showed up, the women were evaluated but neither needed medical treatment. However, we're told booze was clearly involved. In the end ... no arrests and both women had to leave the property. Law enforcement say they had no interaction with French.

As we reported ... French had a star-studded 33rd birthday bash at a mansion Thursday night.