Lewis Hamilton Furious Over Mercedes Team Robbery at Brazilian Grand Prix

Formula One world champ Lewis Hamilton is ballistic after a member of his Mercedes racing team was robbed at gunpoint in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The victim was leaving the circuit track Friday night where Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix will be held, when gunman stole unspecified valuables. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Hamilton says multiple people on his team were held at gunpoint, but a Mercedes official tell us they can only confirm one member was robbed.

Hamilton goes on to claim shots were actually fired. He grouses, "This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there's no excuse!"

