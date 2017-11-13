Allen Iverson to Return to BIG3 League Despite Blowing Off '17 Game

Allen Iverson Will Return to BIG3 League Despite Blowing Off '17 Game

It's all water under the bridge for Allen Iverson and the BIG3 basketball league -- we're told the NBA legend will RETURN after a rocky 2017 season.

Iverson -- who was a player coach last season -- was in the BIG3 dog house after no-showing for a game without a reason. He was suspended 1 game.

It seemed his future with the league may have been in doubt at the end of the season -- but now we're told he WILL get another go ... this time as a coach only.

One of Iverson's issues ... he gambles A LOT. He was spotted out in a casino in almost every city he traveled to during the BIG3 season and there are concerns the gambling could have interfered with his commitment to the league.

Clearly, the BIG3 is betting on Iverson. Hopefully, he delivers.