Blake Shelton If Ya Think I'm Sexy This Vid Ain't for You!!!

Blake Shelton Responds to 'Sexiest Man Alive' Haters

Blake Shelton gets it -- you don't think he's the sexiest man alive. Not even close, and he's LOVING it!

Blake says he scoured the Internet -- though we doubt he had to look too long -- to find his fave comments about People handing him its 'Sexiest Man' title this year.

On one hand, ya wanna give him props for acknowledging the flood of hate he and the magazine are getting over this.

On the other ... we think he punk'd out. There's way more brutal comments out there.