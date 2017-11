Jeff Bezos I'm Now the $100 Billion Man!!!

Jeff Bezos has a lot of XMAS cheer ... because he just crossed the $100 BILLION mark thanks to Black Friday.

Amazon stock shot up 2.5% Friday, and Bezos is the largest shareholder. The jump in stock price puts him in 12 figure territory.

Get this ... Bezos made $2.4 BILLION on Friday!!!

Bloomberg says Bezos fortune now totals $110.3 billion. Mind you ... the .3 alone is $300 million!!!

He's the first billionaire to hit 12 figures since 1999 ... that's when Bill Gates went north of $100 bil.