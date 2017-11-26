Aqib Talib, Michael Crabtree Ejected After Insane Fight ... Over Chain (AGAIN!!!)

Aqib Talib, Michael Crabtree Ejected From Broncos-Raiders Game After Fight

Breaking News

The hardest hit in the first quarter of Sunday's Broncos-Raiders game came during a brawl that started after Aqib Talib tore off Michael Crabtree's gold chain -- AGAIN!!! -- at the end of a play.

Talib and Crabtree went at it after the pull and several other players soon joined in on the scuffle. Both players were given unnecessary roughness penalties, before being ultimately ejected from the game.

The Raiders' Gabe Jackson was also ejected for pushing an official.

The Broncos cornerback and Raiders wide receiver have beef ... Talib pulled off Crabtree's chain last season when the teams played in January. After the game, Crabtree responded by saying, "Snatching chains on the field, like what you accomplish? You hard? You tough? That make you tough?"

Looks like Crabtree got his answer.