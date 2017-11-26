Jay-Z Cancels Another 4:44 Concert, 'Technical Difficulties'

Jay-Z Cancels Another Concert I Won't Do it Half-Assed

Jay-Z 's not gonna Mickey Mouse his performances, which is why he's just cancelled another stop on his 4:44 tour.

Hov's show in Lincoln, Nebraska on Dec. 6 is now a no-go. He says the venue couldn't handle his production and the screens couldn't be assembled in time for his show. It's the same reason he canceled a show back on Nov. 1 in Fresno. He promises ticket holders will get full refunds.

"I respect you guys too much to take the money and run," Hov explained his statement. It's interesting ... doesn't sound like he's rescheduling either concert.

Hov never gave a reason for canceling his Fresno concert. People assumed it was poor ticket sales, but guess that's not the case.