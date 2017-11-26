Sarah Hyland Unimpressed with Big Thunder Mountain

Sarah Hyland Texts On Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain Roller Coaster

Sarah Hyland seemed less than impressed with Big Thunder Mountain.

Sarah was celebrating her birthday Saturday at Disneyland with boyfriend Wells Adams. Wells was having a blast, but Sarah was lost in her iPhone as the car in which she was riding twisted and turned on the track.

Once back on terra firma, they walked the park with the rest of the crowd, hitting up Space Mountain and Star Tours.

Sarah, who's 27, has been hanging with her "Bachelor"/"Bachelor in Paradise" star BF pretty much all Thanksgiving week.