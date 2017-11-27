Al Sharpton Visits Meek Mill in Pennsylvania Prison (LIVE STREAM)

Al Sharpton Visits Meek Mill in Prison

Al Sharpton Visits Meek Mill in Pennsylvania Prison

Al Sharpton is about to dish the deets on his prison visit with Meek Mill at the Chester State Correctional Institution outside of Philly ... and we're streaming it live.

The civil rights leader met with Meek Monday after saying he'd lend his support in the fight to free him. Meek has been behind bars since November 6 for violating his parole.

As we reported ... Judge Genece Brinkley handed Mill a 2-4 year prison sentence. A handful of celebs have taken to the streets to demand his release, calling the sentence unnecessarily harsh.

Sharpton thinks Brinkley had a personal vendetta against Meek. He's also said Meek's case is an example of the injustice young men of color face in the criminal justice system.

