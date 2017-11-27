Jennifer Hudson Mum's the Word

Jennifer Hudson Silent About David Otunga's Hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Hudson isn't dishing much these days in the midst of a custody battle ... except a courteous hello.

We got Jennifer at LAX Sunday where we asked her about her baby daddy David Otunga's upcoming hearing in which he'll ask a judge to vacate an order of protection Jennifer got for her and their 8-year-old son, David Jr. Check it out ... Jennifer waved but kept it at that.

Those headphones come in handy when you want to avoid conversation.

TMZ broke the story ... David got his son for Thanksgiving, which was a legal victory in his custody battle with Jennifer.