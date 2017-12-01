J.J. Watt Shows Off Gnarly Leg Surgery Scar

J.J. Watt Check Out My Gnarly Leg Scar!! ... First Steps Post-Surgery

Here's the aftermath of J.J. Watt's season-ending leg surgery ... and if you're not a fan of cringe-worthy scars, you're gonna wanna look away.

The Houston Texans superstar shared a video of his rehab progress on Friday after going down with a fractured tibial plateau in his left leg early in October ... showing his first steps without crutches or a brace.

While the walking is a great sign for Watt's improving health, the scar on his left leg is something serious.

BTW ... despite being sidelined, Watt's been continuing to put in work for Hurricane Harvey relief, and was able to finally check out some of the rebuilding in person on Thursday.