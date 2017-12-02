Weird Al Hey Fox News ... Stop Calling Franken by My Name!!!

Weird Al, Hey Fox News, Stop Calling Franken by My Name!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Weird Al is pissed off that people are associating his name with a pervert.

We got Al Friday leaving Bristol Farms in WeHo and he seems miffed Fox News Channel has been referring to Franken as Weird Al. He says he does not want to be confused with a pervert.

Weird Al tweeted, "If you really feel compelled to insult Franken, Sharpton, Gore, Roker, or Pacino ... PLEASE CHOOSE A DIFFERENT NICKNAME."

Al makes it clear ... he's copyrighted his name so everyone lay off.