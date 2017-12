DJ Khaled Anybody Who's Anybody ... Came to My Birthday Party!!

DJ Khaled Gets Massive Celebrity Birthday Party, Diddy Style

DJ Khaled had a birthday recently and Diddy belatedly threw a celeb bash to celebrate.

The party went down at a Beverly Hills estate and tons of stars showed, including Snoop,Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Jimmy Iovine, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Pharrel Williams, Usher, Teyana Taylor, Fergie, Christina Aguilera, and Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd.

Kelly Rowland serenaded Khaled to her version of Happy Birthday.

Khaled's BD was actually November 26 ... he turned 42. The party was definitely worth the wait.