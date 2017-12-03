Lisa Bloom Says She Has a Number of New Alleged Victims of John Conyers, Bruce Weber

Lisa Bloom I Have More Victims ... Of John Conyers and Bruce Weber

Attorney Lisa Bloom says she has a number of women who contacted her and are ready to testify that they too were victims of sexual harassment at the hands of Representative John Conyers.

We got Bloom at LAX where she said she was busy on her flight sending emails to lawyers for the House Ethics Committee and offered to have her current client -- Marion Brown -- and other former staffers who have contacted her to appear at the hearing next week to chronicle Conyer's alleged abuse.

Bloom also says she's heard from a number of male models who have come forward after she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against famed photographer Bruce Weber, saying they too were abused.