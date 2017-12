Olympic Figure Skater Oksana Baiul 'Memba Her?!

Ukrainian figure skater Oksana Baiul was only 16 years old when she won the gold medal in ladies singles over Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway. Guess what she looks like now at 40!