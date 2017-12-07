Melania Trump Hawking 2018 RNC Calendars Featuring Her Favorite Photos

Melania Trump Hawking 2018 RNC Calendars So Prez can 'Keep Winning'

Exclusive Details

Melania Trump's reaching out to some of her husband's supporters and offering them the first crack at a special 2018 calendar ... for just a small contribution, of course.

This is no ordinary calendar, either ... it's the official RNC calendar featuring photos hand-picked by the First Lady that she hopes will serve as "a reminder of how important the 2018 elections are to the future of our country."

Melania's only asking Trump supporters to chip in 15 bucks for the calendar, too ... to ensure the Prez and the Party have resources to keep racking up the wins.

But if they feel so inclined, supporters can donate way more -- up to $2,700 a month!