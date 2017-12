Rita Ora And Cleavage Under the Tree ...

Rita Ora in Leather and Lace for LOVE Advent Calendar

Rita Ora is gonna make you rethink this whole white Christmas crap -- 'cause black leather, latex and lace seems to be working out just fine on her.

Welcome to day 7 of the LOVE Advent calendar, featuring Rita shaking her stocking stuffer while wearing everything but ugly holiday sweaters.

Some people -- like Conor McGregor's gf, Dee Devlin -- would say Rita deserves nothing but coal this year, after her the "date night" pic debacle.

That's fine. She obviously doesn't need any additional gifts.