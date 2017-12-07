Simon Cowell's Neighbor Goes Nuts On Mogul about Parking, Threats Caught on Video

Simon Cowell's London neighbor went ballistic outside Simon's home Tuesday night, threatening to smash cars with a golf club.
The neighbor was apparently pissed off at Simon for parking in front of his house.
The neighbor came out of his home wielding a golf club as he hurled insults in the direction of Simon's mansion, saying, "He's a twat. I hate him."
The guy seems to carry a grudge over Simon's fame, apparently believing Simon can get away with things non-famous people can't.
Cops were called to diffuse the situation.
Cowell was home and actually appears on the video, joking that he's having "just a bit" of trouble with his neighbor.