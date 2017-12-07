Simon Cowell Goes Crazy on Mogul for Blocking House Threats Caught on Video

Simon Cowell's Neighbor Goes Nuts On Mogul about Parking, Threats Caught on Video

Simon Cowell's London neighbor went ballistic outside Simon's home Tuesday night, threatening to smash cars with a golf club.

The neighbor was apparently pissed off at Simon for parking in front of his house.

The neighbor came out of his home wielding a golf club as he hurled insults in the direction of Simon's mansion, saying, "He's a twat. I hate him."

The guy seems to carry a grudge over Simon's fame, apparently believing Simon can get away with things non-famous people can't.

Cops were called to diffuse the situation.

Cowell was home and actually appears on the video, joking that he's having "just a bit" of trouble with his neighbor.