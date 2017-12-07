'Survivor' Star Richard Hatch Splits from Hubby of 14 Years ... Divorce Looms

'Survivor' Star Richard Hatch Splits from Husband of 14 Years, Divorce Looms

The guy who won the first season of "Survivor," Richard Hatch, has split from his husband, and plans on getting divorced ... TMZ has learned.

Richard tells TMZ ... he and his hubby of 14 years, Emiliano Cabral, are no longer together -- and they're headed to divorce soon.

Richard -- who's 56 years old -- says Emiliano, 42, met someone else much younger ... in his 30s.

Hatch tells us he's devastated by the turn of events. That said, he vows to keep living his life and is looking again for love.

Richard and Emiliano tied the knot in Nova Scotia, Canada in 2005 -- but we're told they had a private ceremony amongst themselves in '03. Richard says they split 2 months ago.