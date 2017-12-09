Khloe Kardashian Hides Baby Bump and Rides Golf Cart at LAX

Khloe Kardashian Anyone for a Round of Golf? ... At LAX

Khloe Kardashian is doing everything within her power to hide her baby bump, but apparently she didn't have the power to walk to her plane.

Khloe showed up at LAX Friday wearing oversized layers of clothing as she hopped on a golf car that brought her right to jet ... avoiding a long walk and the throngs who undoubtedly would have taken a slew of pics and asked for autographs.

She's doing everything possible to shield the evidence from photogs ... in fact, she hasn't acknowledged she's even having a baby.

TMZ broke the story ... Khloe and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby, and Tristan's been telling friends its a girl.