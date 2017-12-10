Officer Philip Brailsford Found Not Guilty in Mesa Arizona Shooting Failed Actor

Officer Philip Brailsford Cop Found Not Guilty in Mesa, AZ killing Failed Actor

Exclusive Details

Apparently being a cop wasn't Philip Brailsford's first choice in careers, because he first tried in vain to become an actor.

Brailsford, who was just found not guilty for shooting and killing Daniel Shaver in a Mesa, Arizona hotel, posted his talents on an acting website. It seems the well was dry because he has no credits.

His hobbies include motorcycle riding, football, hunting, target shooting, and playing guitar.

Brailsford was fired from the force after the shooting for violating police department policy.