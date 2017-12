Gigi Hadid When the Holidays Get Hairy!!!

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Hairy Armpits for LOVE Advent Calender

Boxing's paying off for Gigi Hadid... who's flashing rock-solid abs, although they're a bit overshadowed by her hairy armpits in the new LOVE video.

Gigi's featured for day 11 of LOVE Magazine's Advent calendar, and she shows off her best boxing combinations and footwork for the clip, and it's as hot as you'd assume.

Especially if you dig unshaven pits.

Rita Ora wore leather, Kendall Jenner chugged raw eggs -- but Gigi decided to just keep things au naturel for her shoot. Who knew?