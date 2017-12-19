'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Tells Contestant Her Job Must've Been Hard ... Cuz She's a Woman

12/19/2017 5:51 PM PST

Alex Trebek Makes Sexist Comment to 'Jeopardy!' Contestant About Her Military Job

Answer -- These 3 words don't need to be said when asking a female "Jeopardy!" contestant to describe her military experience.

What is "For a woman?"

Correct! Unfortunately, Alex Trebek did NOT nail that one on Tuesday night's episode. While interviewing Lisa Beth Davis about being a retired Army Master Sergeant, he made what came off as pretty sexist commentary.

To her credit, MSgt. Davis took it all in stride and handled it like a pro. Too bad she finished second -- would've loved to see Alex chat with her the second time around.