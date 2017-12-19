Alex Trebek Makes Sexist Comment to 'Jeopardy!' Contestant About Her Military Job

Answer -- These 3 words don't need to be said when asking a female "Jeopardy!" contestant to describe her military experience.
What is "For a woman?"
Correct! Unfortunately, Alex Trebek did NOT nail that one on Tuesday night's episode. While interviewing Lisa Beth Davis about being a retired Army Master Sergeant, he made what came off as pretty sexist commentary.
To her credit, MSgt. Davis took it all in stride and handled it like a pro. Too bad she finished second -- would've loved to see Alex chat with her the second time around.