Meryl Streep Posters Call Her Out in Weinstein Scandal

Meryl Streep 'She Knew' Posters Call Her Out For Weinstein Scandal

Meryl Streep's face is plastered all over Hollywood in a campaign to shame her for allegedly keeping silent about Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct -- and the posters are hitting close to home.

At least 2 "She knew" posters sprung up Tuesday across the street from the L.A. headquarters for SAG-AFTRA ... the union that reps Meryl and all actors.

The poster campaign seems to be in direct response to Rose McGowan's criticism of Streep and other actresses planning to wear black to the Golden Globe awards. McGowan tweeted (and later deleted) -- "Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem."

Streep says she had no prior knowledge of Weinstein's pattern of harassment and alleged sexual abuse.