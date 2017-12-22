Sylvester Stallone Hires Top Legal Gun to Fire Back at Rape Accuser

Sly Stallone Hires Top Legal Gun Fires Back at Rape Accuser

Sylvester Stallone just paid a visit to a powerful criminal defense lawyer, but not because he's going on the defense.

Stallone and his civil lawyer, Marty Singer, showed up Friday afternoon at the law offices of Blair Berk. We're told he's there because Berk is assisting him in filing a police report against the woman who claimed he raped her back in 1990.

As we reported, the woman has filed a police report, and Stallone is firing back with his own police report claiming she committed the crime of lying on a police report. Stallone says the rape allegation is a lie.