Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein Dead at 40

Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein Dead at 40

Breaking News

Jordan Feldstein -- the brother of Jonah Hill and longtime manager of Maroon 5 -- has died.

We confirmed Feldstein passed away Friday night. The coroner is investigating and there are no signs of trauma or foul play.

The Feldstein family released a statement saying that Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath and when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter.

Jordan is survived by his two children and was once married to the daughter of Clint Eastwood.

He was 40.

RIP