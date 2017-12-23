Matt Bellamy Engaged to Model Elle Evans!!!

Matt Bellamy's got even more reason to celebrate this holiday season ... HE'S ENGAGED!!
The Muse frontman proposed to model Elle Evans earlier this month. Elle made the announcement just a short while ago ... adding Matt popped the question just a few days after her 28th birthday.
Pretty baller way to announce it -- on a beach in Fiji. The plan was to wait until Christmas but the blonde bombshell couldn't wait no more. This is Matt's third engagement, including one to Kate Hudson.
Congrats!
Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer.... We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged! Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss 💙💍