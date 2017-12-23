Matt Bellamy Third Time's the Charm ... I'm Engaged!!!

Matt Bellamy Engaged to Model Elle Evans!!!

Breaking News

Matt Bellamy's got even more reason to celebrate this holiday season ... HE'S ENGAGED!!

The Muse frontman proposed to model Elle Evans earlier this month. Elle made the announcement just a short while ago ... adding Matt popped the question just a few days after her 28th birthday.

Pretty baller way to announce it -- on a beach in Fiji. The plan was to wait until Christmas but the blonde bombshell couldn't wait no more. This is Matt's third engagement, including one to Kate Hudson.

Congrats!