Meghan Trainor Engaged to 'Spy Kids' Star Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor got a fantastic birthday present Friday ... an engagement ring!

Meghan's boyfriend, "Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara, popped the question on her 24th birthday and, without hesitation, she said "YES!"

Meghan wrote, "I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends."

Daryl, who's 25, echoed the sentiment ... "Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiance in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor."

The couple's been dating for a year and a half.