George Michael Headstone Bare ... One Year After Death

George Michael's Headstone is Bare One Year After His Death

George Michael died a year ago to the day ... and his grave is still unmarked.

Check out the headstone at the Highgate Cemetery in North London. George is buried next to his mom, who does have a headstone, but the singer's is bare. It's unclear who has authority over George's grave.

George died in his bed. His body was discovered by his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz on Christmas Day.

The coroner says George died from heart failure. He had a long history of substance abuse.