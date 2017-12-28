TMZ

CM Punk Called Out by 21-Year-Old I'll Knock That Bitch the F Out!!!

12/28/2017 12:10 AM PST

CM Punk Called Out by 21-Year-Old Amateur, I'll Knock Him the F Out!

A 21-year-old fighter drippin' in Conor McGregor swag says he's the guy to kick CM Punk's ass next -- and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

"Dana White, if you're listening ... I'll put up my entire paycheck if I don't knock him the f**k out," Matt Bilella Fitzpatrick ﻿said outside 1OAK in L.A.

FYI, Punk got wrecked in his debut at UFC 203 ... but there are rumblings the WWE superstar's gonna get a 2nd fight sometime next year.

Matt says he's the man for the job ... and he ain't all talk -- kid trains at the same MMA gym as UFC superstars like Jon Jones, Holly Holm and Donald Cerrone in New Mexico. 

Game on?

