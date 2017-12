LaLa Anthony Fuego En Cabo

LaLa Anthony Posts Stunning Swimsuit Pic from Cabo

LaLa Anthony is kissing 2017 and her up and downs with estranged hubby Carmelo goodbye ... and ready to welcome 2018 by looking super hot.

LaLa posted the pic Friday, looking stunning by the ocean in Cabo. Unclear who she's on the trip with or who took the pic -- but it likely wasn't Melo -- who's been hard at work with The Oklahoma City Thunder.

TMZ broke the story ... the couple separated back in April, but we're told there's no rush to officially file for divorce.