Nick Cassavetes Judge Denies Emergency Custody Petition

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Cassavetes was just denied an emergency custody petition he'd requested in hopes of getting his daughter back.

A judge in Oklahoma ruled Friday that there was insufficient evidence to justify Nick's daughter was in danger ... and therefore no reason to grant Nick his emergency petition for custody.

TMZ broke the story ... "The Notebook" director claims his estranged wife, Heather Wahlquist, is hiding their 13-year-old daughter, Barbie, from him ... and they've been on the run for the last month.

Cassavetes has filed a crime report claiming Heather is violating their custody arrangement and has effectively stolen Barbie from him.

TMZ broke the story ... Heather claims Nick is only doing this as a form of revenge for leaving him 5 years ago.