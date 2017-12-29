'RHONY' Luann de Lesseps Checks Into Rehab After Drunken Arrest

'Real Housewives of New York' star Luann de Lesseps is checking into rehab following her arrest after a drunken rampage.

Luann says, "After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center."

The RHONY star was busted Saturday in Palm Beach, FL after an alleged drunken dispute in which she attacked a cop. She was charged with 5 crimes, 4 of which were felonies ... including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and 2 counts of corruption by threat.

Luann continues, "My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character."