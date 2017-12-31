Cris Cyborg Celebrates After UFC 219 Title Victory Against Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg Celebrates UFC Title Fight Victory

Cris Cyborg celebrated her huge UFC victory over Holly Holm at the Foundation Room in Las Vegas.

Cyborg retained her featherweight championship belt after winning a unanimous decision in the 5-round title fight. Cyborg had a lot to celebrate ... she dominated the fight from start to finish, leaving Holly a bloody mess.

She's mugging next to a Buddha in the club located on the top floor of the Mandalay Bay.

Check out those victory pants!!!

BTW ... Cyborg was on the FS1 TMZ Sports show a week ago ... she's fierce in the octagon but super sweet.