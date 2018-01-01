Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian, You Look Bomb 6 Months Pregnant

Tristan Thompson to Khloe You Look Bomb 6 Months Pregnant

Tristan Thompson was gloating New Year's Eve about his soon-to-be baby mama and how fantastic she looks just 3 months before giving birth to their child.

Tristan and Khloe Kardashian were in a limo in Cleveland when he turned a cellphone camera on them and commented on the progress of her pregnancy ... and he gives her high marks.

Tristan underscored Khloe's reveal ... that she's due sometime around March. Kim's surrogate is due sometime this month. It's unclear when Kylie is due, but she's definitely pregnant despite her silence.

He revealed early on ... they're having girl.