Amy Pejkovic Aussie High Jumper Dinkum Bikini Beaut!!

Aussie High Jumper Amy Pejkovic is a Dinkum Bikini Beaut!!

Australian high jumper and model Amy Pejkovic is about to steal your heart ... and we're not just talkin' about her amazing bikini shots.

The 24-year-old got some rays with her friends at Bronte Beach in Sydney on Friday ... and the pics will make everybody in the U.S. forget all about the "bomb cyclone" -- but there's more to the story.

Pejkovic's journey is incredible ... she was misdiagnosed TWICE with a middle ear infection back in 2012. Turns out it was a life-threatening brain tumor ... and Amy believed she was days from dying.

But Amy fought like hell after brain surgery, and she's now gunning to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games!

Talk about a comeback!