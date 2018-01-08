Reporter Courtney Roland Found Under Freeway Overpass ... 'Appears Unharmed'

Breaking News

Sports reporter Courtney Roland has been found in Texas -- and is now being hospitalized after being reported missing early Sunday morning.

The search for Roland went viral after the woman's friend said she got a text from Courtney saying she believed she was being followed by a suspicious man who tailed her out of a Walgreens.

Tons of famous people helped spread the word ... from Dana White to Peter King.

Now, the Houston PD has confirmed Roland was found ... saying, "A passerby called us about 8:15am, stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond."

"Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital."

"She appears unharmed."

No word on what happened during the hours she was missing. But glad she's okay.