Johnny Weir I Don't Forgive Tonya Harding ... 'Did a Horrible Thing'

Hollywood can forgive Tonya Harding if they want ... but Johnny Weir says that's NEVER gonna happen with him and the rest of the figure skating community.

We spoke with Weir the day after Harding got a shout-out at the Golden Globes ... and he told us why the inspiration for "I, Tonya" doesn't deserve a pass.

"She did a horrible, horrible thing," Johnny told TMZ Sports. "She's a pariah in our sport and she shouldn't be forgiven for basically, possibly having the opportunity of ruining somebody's life."

.@AllisonBJanney is awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her outstanding work in @ITonyaMovie. Yay! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tgg72x8p30 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Of course, Weir's referring to the 1994 scandal where Harding's ex-husband hired a goon to attack rival Nancy Kerrigan before the Olympics.

Harding was subsequently blacklisted from ice skating -- and Weir says it should stay that way.

On a lighter note, Johnny told us Team USA looks great this year -- and name-dropped the one American skater we all gotta watch at the Games!