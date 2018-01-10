Georgia's Davin Bellamy Trying to Trademark 'Humble Yourself'

The Georgia football player who screamed at Baker Mayfield to "Humble yourself" is now trying to make a business out of the viral moment ... filing papers to trademark the phrase.

TMZ Sports has learned Davin Bellamy submitted an application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office looking to lock down the trademark for "Humble Yourself" for clothing like shirts, hats and uniforms.

Bellamy filed the application on January 4 ... 3 days after Georgia beat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

After the game, Bellamy yelled the phrase in Baker's direction ... it was all captured on video.

The trademark could take several months -- but the ball's rolling.