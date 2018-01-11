Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Mouth Bling

Kim Kardashian I'm Still a Little Flashy ... Check Out My Grill!

Kim Kardashian's grillin' like it's summertime again, and looking like she's dipping back into her old flashy lifestyle.

Kim got herself some new mouth bling after swearing off flaunting jewelry, post Paris robbery. She rocked it proudly for a selfie alongside model and DJ Sita Abellan.

The gold mouthpiece, bearing Kim's name, might not be as noticeable as a diamond ring ... but the sucker shines when she smiles.

As we reported, she's not keeping her jewelry collection at the new Hidden Hills mansion for security reasons -- but based on her shiny new grill, Kim's still down to get flossy every now and then.