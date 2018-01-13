Mark Wahlberg Donates $1.5 Mil Salary to Time's Up

Mark Wahlberg's giving away the $1.5 million he made for his reshoots on "All the Money in the World" ... after the outcry that he made more than Michelle Williams.

Mark's making a donation to Time's Up, and his agency WME -- which also represents Williams -- is donating $500,000 as well. Wahlberg says, "I 100 percent support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5 million to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name.

As we reported ... when producers asked Williams to do reshoots for the movie she quickly agreed, but Wahlberg demanded to be paid and his rep said, "He doesn't work for free." However, sources familiar with the actors' contracts told us Michelle's required her to do reshoots as part of her salary ... and Mark's didn't.

Regardless, Wahlberg and his agency are now donating the $2 mil.