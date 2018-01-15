Willie Roaf Gives Saints Fans A Reason To Cheer Up

Wille Roaf Pep Talk For Saints Fans ... CHEER UP!

Listen up, Saints fans ... Willie Roaf is about to tell you why it's okay to stop sobbing after that terrible loss to Minnesota and actually cheer the hell up.

Obviously the Who Dat nation is down in the dumps right now after rookie safety Marcus Williams let Stefon Diggs scoot to the end zone and beat NO in the divisional round of the playoffs.

We talked to Roaf and asked him what he'd say to dejected Who Dats, and he told us it all has to do with the future.

"We got a great football team. We're young. You gotta lock Drew Brees up and they're right there for the next few years."

Roaf also had words for fans getting on Williams -- who's getting it so hard on social media he disabled his IG comments -- saying MW made a mistake, but he's still a beast.

"The kid had an outstanding football season. All those guys played probably better than we expected."

FYI -- Roaf is an entrepreneur now ... listen to him talk about his new business below, that is, if you can stop crying over the game long enough to listen.