Betty White Celebrating 96th Birthday by Taking Day Off, Dinner with Friends

Betty White's trending online, but don't worry ... it's for a great reason -- her 96th birthday!

Betty's been one of Hollywood's hardest working leading ladies for years, but today she's taking it easy. A rep for the TV legend tells us ... Betty's relaxing Wednesday for her bday and plans on having a low-key dinner tonight at a friend's house.

As you'll recall ... White worked on her birthday when she turned 95, prepping for a guest spot on the sitcom "Young & Hungry." No such projects this time around, but we're told she's in great health and as spry as ever.

Happy birthday, Betty!!!